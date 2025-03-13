Obama-Appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan Orders Elon Musk, DOGE to Disclose Plans, Personnel

Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered that Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) must reveal their plans to downsize government and disclose employees’ identities.

U.S. District Judge Chutkan gave the order after 14 Democrat state attorneys general sued President Donald Trump, Musk, and DOGE, claiming that Musk is unconstitutionally wielding power. Chutkan gave Musk and DOGE three weeks to produce information, which would help her decide if she should block DOGE’s operations.

The Obama-appointed judge ordered DOGE to produce all documents concerning downsizing the federal government or firing federal employees and cancelling federal contracts or federal funding.

The judge also demanded that DOGE personnel be identified.

Chutkan said in her decision:

The burden to Defendants is minimized by the narrow time period for responsive materials, the exclusion of electronic communications, explicitly exempting President Trump from the requests, extending Defendants’ time to respond, and denying Plaintiffs’ request to notice depositions. Plantiffs’ Discovery Requests shall be limited to information and materials regarding agencies, employees, contracts, grants, federal funding, legal agreements, databases, or data management systems that involve or engage with Plaintiff States; including entities and institutions operated or funded by Plaintiff States.

Chutkan was assigned in 2023 to handle the January 6 case against then-former President Donald Trump; Breitbart News reported in 2023 that the judge is related to some of the “most influential” Jamaican Marxists.

Breitbart News reported that Chutkan is known to give harsher sentences than her peers on the federal bench to January 6 defendants .

Chutkan had also refused to recuse herself in the federal case against Trump despite her controversial comments at sentencing hearings for multiple January 6 defendants.

During Christine Priola’s October 2022 sentencing Chutkan described the January 6 protests as “an attempt to violently overthrow the government, the legally, lawfully, peacefully elected government by individuals who were mad that their guy lost.”

She also said that the protestors carried out the riots out of “blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.”

“The public meaning of this statement is inescapable — President Trump is free, but should not be,” Trump’s attorney said at the time. “As an apparent prejudgment of guilt, these comments are disqualifying standing alone.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.