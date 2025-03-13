Trump: Putin’s Statement About Potential Ceasefire ‘Very Promising’

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s openness to a ceasefire proposal being negotiated by the United States is “very promising.”

Trump’s comments came while taking questions in the Oval Office during a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“He put out a very promising statement, but it wasn’t complete, and, yeah, I’d love to meet with him or talk to him,” Trump said of the Russian leader. “But we have to get it over with fast. You know, every day, people are being killed.”

Putin’s comments about being open to a ceasefire came during a press conference in Moscow, as Breitbart News noted:

“So the idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it,” Putin told a news conference in Moscow, AP set out. “But there are issues that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to discuss it with our American colleagues and partners.” The Russian leader noted the need to develop a mechanism to control possible breaches of the truce. Another issue, he said, is whether Ukraine could use the 30-day ceasefire to continue mobilization and rearmament. “We agree with the proposals to halt the fighting, but we proceed from the assumption that the ceasefire should lead to lasting peace and remove the root causes of the crisis,” Putin said.

A reporter asked Trump at the top of Thursday’s Oval Office gaggle “what sort of agreement” he hopes Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff leaves Moscow with.

“Well, we’d like to see a ceasefire from Russia. And we have, you know, not been working in the dark. We’ve been discussing with Ukraine land and pieces of land that would be kept and lost, and all of the other elements of a final agreement,” Trump said.

“There’s a power plant involved, you know, very big power plant involved. Who’s going to get the power plant, and who’s going to get this and that? And so, you know, it’s not an easy process,” he added. “But phase one is the ceasefire.”

Ukraine notably agreed to a potential ceasefire negotiated by the United States on Wednesday, contingent on Russia also accepting it.