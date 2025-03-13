Report: Putin Agrees in Principle with U.S.-Proposed 30-day Ukraine Ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he agrees in principle with a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, qualifying his affirmation by noting a host of terms and conditions are still to be determined to ensure any lasting peace.

AP reports the development now needs a mechanism to begin the transition process from an idea into action.

“So the idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it,” Putin told a news conference in Moscow, AP set out. “But there are issues that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to discuss it with our American colleagues and partners.”

The Russian leader noted the need to develop a mechanism to control possible breaches of the truce. Another issue, he said, is whether Ukraine could use the 30-day ceasefire to continue mobilization and rearmament.

“We agree with the proposals to halt the fighting, but we proceed from the assumption that the ceasefire should lead to lasting peace and remove the root causes of the crisis,” Putin said.

A delegation of United States diplomats had earlier arrived in Moscow for talks on agreeing a ceasefire, with a possible call between President Donald Trump and Putin to follow, as Breitbart News reported.

AP further reports Putin noted while it appeared that the U.S. persuaded Ukraine to accept a ceasefire, Kyiv is interested in that because of the battlefield situation, pointing out Ukrainian troops that launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region would be fully blocked in the coming days.

