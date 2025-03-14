Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Friday that she is aware of and is aggressively pursuing recent leakers from within the intelligence community.

“Our nation’s Intelligence Community must be focused on our national security mission. Politically motivated leaks undermine our national security and the trust of the American people, and will not be tolerated,” she posted on X.

She added, “Unfortunately, such leaks have become commonplace with no investigation or accountability. That ends now. We know of and are aggressively pursuing recent leakers from within the Intelligence Community and will hold them accountable.”

She then gave four examples of recent leaks:

1. A leaker who has been sharing classified information with the Huffington Post

2. A leaker within the IC sharing information on Israel / Iran with the Washington Post

3. A leaker within the IC sharing information about the U.S. – Russia relationship with NBC

4. A leaker sharing information on NCSC activities and actions with The Record

She concluded, “Any unauthorized release of classified information is a violation of the law and will be treated as such.”

Gabbard did not specify what the leaks were to the outlets.

