Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether, the largest stablecoin provider, cheered President Donald Trump’s crypto leadership, saying his policies enable American dominance in everything from “crypto to AI.”

Ardoino said that there is stark contrast between the hawkish and anti-crypto policies of President Joe Biden’s administration and the pro-crypto policies of the Trump administration.

“America had always been the top place in the world to do business – it’s where innovators from across the world longed to set up shop,” Ardoino said.” But under Joe Biden, innovation was punished.”

Tether was founded by Bitcoin enthusiasts who saw the need to create a stablecoin, or a blockchain- based token that represents the value of a fiat currency such as the United States Dollar at a one-to-one basis. Tether’s U.S. dollar token is USDT.

Tether’s stablecoins operates with many cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Liquid Network, Solana, and other blockchains to allow for a more efficient transfer of dollars across the cryptocurrency space.

The Tether CEO said that the Biden administration had worked to server cryptocurrency companies’ relationships from traditional banking services, in what has been referred to as “Operation Chokepoint 2.0.” Top cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and Kraken, the developer of the leading decentralized exchange, and even a marketplace for digital property have faced scrutiny from Biden Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler.

Now, it’s morning in America again for the cryptocurrency industry under President Trump, Ardoino said.

“America is leading once again. We finally have a friend in the White House who gets it—Trump understands this country needs to be the best place to do business in the world,” the Tether CEO said.

Once Trump took the oath office, he swiftly signed executive orders backing innovative stablecoin policies. The 47th president signed executive order in the first week to “promote the development and growth of lawful and legitimate dollar-backed stablecoins worldwide,” which will provide clarity for corporations, institutions, and financial technology companies.

Because of Trump’s leadership, we are bringing the digital U.S. dollar to more than 400 million people worldwide. In foreign countries, access to the dollar is essential to people’s everyday lives — buying groceries, paying bills, beating inflation,” Ardoino said.

“Just like President Trump, Tether believes the dollar should be the world’s go-to currency for trade and transactions,” he continued. Ardoino praised Trump’s tapping of David Sacks, a former PayPal executive, to serve as White House crypto czar, which Ardoino said was “brilliant.” In early March, the Trump White House hosted the first-of-its-kind summit on cryptocurrencies, which featured leading members from the industry and the Trump administration. Ardoino said that Trump’s pro-crypto policies help “to ‘Make America great again’ this country must be the leader in everything from crypto to AI. Slash the red tape, let innovation thrive. Donald Trump is all in.”