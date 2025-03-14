President Donald Trump joined Americans on Thursday to honor the valiant canines in the military and law enforcement across the nation for K-9 Veterans Day.

“Serving on the front lines, in combat zones, and at our borders, these fearless four-legged fighters are an invaluable part of protecting America,” Trump said in his message, Fox News reported.

According to the White House, there are over 30,000 of these working dogs in the military, with 1,600 of them actively serving. They are trained to detect explosives and drugs and also to help in searches and rescues.

“Happy K9 Veterans Day to all of our heroic working dogs, including Conan who fearlessly participated in the military operation that ended ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019,” the White House said in a social media post on Thursday:

In addition, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was joining the Department of Justice (DOJ) in honoring these “brave working dogs” in communities across America.

“Their heroic actions in detecting explosives, drugs, and weapons have saved countless lives. We’re thankful for their canine courage!” she wrote in a social media post.

National K-9 Veterans Day highlights the service and sacrifices of such working dogs, according to Military.com:

It was on March 13, 1942, that the Army began training for its new War Dog Program, also known as the “K-9 Corps,” according to American Humane, marking the first time that dogs were officially a part of the U.S. Armed Forces. The rest, as they say, is history. Officially a part of the service or not, the dogs of war span centuries and include such heroes as Sgt. Stubby, the original war dog; Chips, the most decorated dog in World War II; Lex, who retired with his fallen owners [sic] family; and Cairo, the Navy SEAL working dog on the bin Laden raid.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the Fox article, one person writing, “It’s good for all of us to take a moment and show our respect for the work our K-9s do. Their contributions to society are beyond measure.”

“They truly are man’s best friend,” another person commented.