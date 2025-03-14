Trump Accidentally Hit in Face with Microphone by Reporter

President Donald Trump appeared to be hit in the face on accident by a reporter’s microphone on Friday, according to several videos posted to social media.

In a video posted to X, the end of a microphone appeared to briefly hit Trump in the face near his mouth and chin before being pulled away. Trump could be seen staring at the reporter and then raising his eyebrows.

As a reporter can be heard asking Trump a question, Trump states that the reporter “became a big story tonight.”

“She just made television tonight,” Trump says. “She just became a big story tonight. Did you see that?”

People responded to Trump being hit in the face with the microphone by questioning “how” a person “accidentally” pushes a microphone “into the president’s face.”

“Secret Service once yelled at me for swaying slightly near JD Vance,” Cameron Arcand, a political reporter with Fox News wrote in a post on X. “This is a whole other level.”

“Exactly how does one accidentally push a microphone into the president’s face???” another person questioned.

“New reaction meme just dropped,” another person wrote, referring to Trump’s stare after the mic brushed across his face.

“He’s now survived 3 known assassination attempts,” joked Stephen Miller, a contributing editor at the Spectator.