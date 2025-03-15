Former Michigan United States Senate candidate and former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) explained to Breitbart News Saturday that Democrats are going “back to the same playbook” that cost them the 2024 presidential election.

Rogers, who recently ran for the U.S. Senate in Michigan against now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), spoke to host Matthew Boyle about how Democrats are “ripping each other apart” after nine Senate Democrats, and one Independent voted in favor of a continuing resolution in order to avoid a government shutdown.

After Boyle referenced how former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was “at odds” with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was “talking about running against” Schumer, Rogers noted that Democrats were “beating the same drum on everything they don’t like about” President Donald Trump, even after he was re-elected to a second term.

“They’re beating the drum on everything they didn’t like about Trump before he got elected, they’re beating the same drum on everything they don’t like about Trump after he’s gotten elected. And, he’s doing what he promised to do — rightsize the government, which is no easy task. And, guess what? You want to make an omelette, you got to break some eggs and that’s exactly what he’s doing,” Rogers said.

“If we don’t change the trajectory of the size and scope of the federal government, we are all in serious trouble, and our kids are in trouble, and our grandkids are in trouble. He gets it, so he’s making some hard choices, and I think it’s going to be a better day there. Same on tariffs, I mean, Canada has been — for twenty years, charging American farmers — we have a lot of dairy in Michigan, some 300 percent tariffs for like twenty years. This is all about trying to make it right for the country, and give U.S. businesses the opportunity to grow in other countries like other countries coming here to grow in our economy,” Rogers added.

“Guess what? All of that stuff is working it’s way out. They are frantic about all of it. And, now that they are at each other’s throat about shutting the government down, you can’t cooperate on anything for any reason — I mean again, they all en masse voted to allow men to play in women’s and girl’s sports. They just did not get the message.”

Rogers continued to question what the Democrats “voice” was and “who” their messenger was, adding that the Democrats “don’t seem to want to change much.” He also referenced how Slotkin suggested on ABC’s The View, that Trump was elected because American voters’ brains were not fully formed yet.

“What is their voice? Who is their messenger? They’re just going right back to the same playbook that cost them an election — you know, the popular vote in a landslide electoral vote for the presidency, and they just don’t seem to want to change much. They just think — as a matter of fact, my former opponent got on tv and said, people who voted for Trump don’t have a formed brain yet. That is no way — for somebody who only got 48 percent of the vote, by the way, that’s no way to talk to people who made their decision based on what was good for their family and the future of their country,” Rogers added.

