Israeli Defense Minister: Israel’s Iron Beam Laser Defense Nearing Deployment

Israel’s cutting-edge Iron Beam laser defense system is set to become operational by the end of 2025, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz, who highlighted its role in enhancing national security and deterring future threats.

The Sunday announcement reinforces previous projections, albeit with some delays.

Originally, officials expected the system to be deployed much earlier, with past estimates from former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other defense leaders predicting readiness as early as 2023.

However, with a $500 million production deal signed last year between the Israeli Defense Ministry, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Elbit Systems, the project is now in its final stages.

Iron Beam is a high-powered, ground-based laser system designed to intercept short- to mid-range threats, including rockets, UAVs, and cruise missiles. Bringing cutting-edge laser defense from concept to reality, it will complement the Iron Dome, offering a more cost-effective defense solution — each laser shot costs as little as $2, compared to tens of thousands per Iron Dome interceptor.

Beyond ground-based defenses, Israel plans to explore deploying laser systems on aircraft, though that advancement is still years away.

Katz, who praised Rafael’s contributions to Israel’s multilayered defense system, issued a stern warning to adversaries, stating that any attack on the Jewish State would be met with a decisive response.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to develop a range of technologies to counter evolving aerial threats.

With its advanced defense innovations, Israel remains a global leader in military technology, strengthening its strategic partnerships with key allies invested in regional stability and cutting-edge security solutions.

