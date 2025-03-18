Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) has filed Articles of Impeachment against Judge James E. Boasberg, appointed by former President Barack Obama, after he issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien gang members.

As Breitbart News reported, over the weekend Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to begin deporting hundreds of illegal alien gang members with Tren de Aragua and the MS-13 gangs — both of which are now designated as terrorist organizations.

The left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Soros-linked Democracy Forward sued the Trump administration on behalf of five illegal aliens accused of being gang members to stop the deportations — though planes of nearly 300 gang members had already taken off for El Salvador.

Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien gang members. Trump officials said they got the order from Boasberg when the gang members had already landed in El Salvador.

Gill, in a statement on X, claimed Boasberg’s order is “illegal and unconstitutional” and announced Articles of Impeachment against the federal judge whose family has deep ties to Democrats.

“The purpose of Judge Boasberg’s unconstitutional ruling is to tie up President Trump’s time and resources in litigation, stopping him from executing on the democratic mandate voters gave him,” Gill wrote. “The ruling is a fundamental attack on our democratic system.”

“Judge Boasberg directing deportation flights to turn around midair and return to the United States is tantamount to a Circuit Court Judge directing troop movements abroad or directing the Executive how to conduct foreign policy. It’s illegal and unconstitutional. Time to impeach,” Gill wrote, posting the Articles of Impeachment:

In response to Boasberg’s order, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft carrier full of foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil.”

“… the Supreme Court has repeatedly made clear,” Leavitt said “— federal courts generally have no jurisdiction over the President’s conduct of foreign affairs, his authorities under the Alien Enemies Act, and his core Article II powers to remove foreign alien terrorists from U.S. soil and repel a declared invasion,” Leavitt said.

The last time a federal judge was impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate was in 2010, when G. Thomas Porteous, Jr., a Clinton-appointed judge, was removed from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana on charges of accepting bribes and making false statements under penalty of perjury.

