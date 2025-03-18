President Donald Trump’s call for an impeachment of the judge who moved to block the deportations of illegal aliens suspected of being in the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) is drawing criticism from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday morning, Trump ripped into James Boasberg, the chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, over his order on Saturday night:

This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President – He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY. I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do.

Trump then called for Boasberg’s impeachment.

“This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he added.

Within hours, Roberts issued a statement saying that calling for a judge’s impeachment because one disagrees with a ruling is not “appropriate.”

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose,” he said, according to the Hill.

Boasberg’s order came hours after Trump announced Saturday he was invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act and expediting the removal of TdA gang members.

“Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States however that is accomplished,” Boasberg announced, as Politico noted. “Make sure it’s complied with immediately.”

However, by Sunday morning, Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele revealed the 238 suspected TdA members and 23 suspected MS-13 members had arrived in El Salvador.

Bukele posted an image of a news article regarding Boasberg’s order blocking the deportations.

“Oopsie… Too late,” he wrote, accompanied by a laughing emoji

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to Breitbart News that “The Administration did not ‘refuse to comply’ with a court order,” and the suspected TdA members had already been removed from the U.S. by the time of the written order.

“The Administration did not ‘refuse to comply’ with a court order. The order, which had no lawful basis, was issued after terrorist TdA aliens had already been removed from U.S. territory. The written order and the Administration’s actions do not conflict,” she said.

“Moreover, as the Supreme Court has repeatedly made clear — federal courts generally have no jurisdiction over the President’s conduct of foreign affairs, his authorities under the Alien Enemies Act, and his core Article II powers to remove foreign alien terrorists from U.S. soil and repel a declared invasion,” she continued. “A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft carrier full of foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil.”