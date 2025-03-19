Tim Walz Says He Obsessively Checks Tesla’s Stock Price to Improve His Mood

Elon Musk and former Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) sparred on Wednesday as the failed vice presidential candidate celebrated the recent dip in Tesla’s stock price.

“If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock,” Walz wrote, featuring a video of the former vice presidential candidate’s town hall in Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

He even suggested that audience members that have a Tesla can pull the badge off of the electric car.

Many analysts have blamed Musk’s more political role for the price performance of Tesla, while there have been many protests of Tesla dealerships, including one where multiple Teslas were set on fire in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Musk wrote, “This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi recently called the attacks on Teslas “domestic terrorism” and promised “severe consequences” for those engaging in the acts of violence.

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences,” Bondi said in a statement.

“We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes,” she continued.

Breitbart News has noted that other, similar incidents happened in Missouri, Oregon, and Washington states.

Musk responded to Walz, saying, “Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the @WhiteHouse and thank the Lord.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.