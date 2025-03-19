Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday labeled escalating attacks on Tesla property “domestic terrorism” and promised “severe consequences” for perpetrators.

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences,” Bondi said in a statement.

“We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

Her statement coincides with investigations into arson attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships across the United States.

Las Vegas authorities are currently investigating an incident where several Tesla vehicles were set on fire at a service center in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Simultaneously, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a similar attack at a local dealership.

As Breitbart’s Lucas Nolan reported, similar incidents have been reported in Oregon and Washington state, raising concerns about the safety and security of Tesla’s properties and customers.

Some of the recent vandalism cases have been linked to protests staged at Tesla dealerships, with demonstrators expressing their discontent with the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, and his collaboration with President Donald Trump. Musk, the richest man in the world, is one of Trump’s closest advisors and is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to tackle waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.

Nolan reported on Wednesday that leftist Trump haters intent on attacking the president and Elon Musk’s Tesla have launched the “DOGEQUEST” website targeting the owners of Tesla EVs. The website includes the personal details of Tesla owners across the country and features a molotov cocktail cursor icon.

Nolan reported:

The clear implication is that Tesla owners will be the next target of domestic terrorism rapidly escalating across the country. 404 Media reports that a website titled “DOGEQUEST” has published on a searchable map the alleged names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of Tesla owners throughout the United States. The site claims it will remove an individual’s data if they can prove they have sold their Tesla vehicle. In addition to the personal information of alleged Tesla owners, the map also includes the locations of Tesla dealerships, supercharger stations, and even employees of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by Elon Musk. While the accuracy of all the data posted on DOGEQUEST remains unclear, 404 Media has been able to verify that at least some of the individuals listed are indeed Tesla owners or supporters of the company and Musk. The website’s creators claim they utilized “cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms” to compile the information, though the specific data sources have not been disclosed.

President Trump himself has labeled attacks on Tesla property “domestic terrorism.” When asked by a reporter last week if violent Tesla protesters should be “labeled domestic terrorists,” he said “I’ll do it.”

“You do it to Tesla and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you and you’re going to go through hell,” he said.

