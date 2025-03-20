Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet Declines to Defend Chuck Schumer: Leaders Should ‘Know When It’s Time to Go’

Democrats continue to eat their own, and Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) is on the menu.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is the latest Democrat to sit down at the table and dodge an opportunity to defend his Senate Democrat leader, and NPR reported on his comments.

When asked Wednesday by an attendee of a Golden, Colorado, town hall if he would call for Schumer to step aside, Bennet suggested the time might soon come for Schumer to step aside – willingly or not.

“And in dodging your question, let me just say it’s important for people to know when it’s time to go,” he said. “We’re going to have conversations, I’m sure, in the foreseeable future, about all the Democratic leadership.”

Bennet had tried to obfuscate before being pressed further on the issue.

“I do think on the leadership question, it’s always better to examine whether folks are in the right place, and we’re certainly going to have that conversation,” Bennet had said.

Schumer took a beating from many in his own party earlier in March after giving a floor speech touting that Republicans did not have the votes to pass a government funding bill only to announce the next day he would back the bill.

Some of his senators are questioning his strategic chops after the misstep, including Bennet.

“It is really important that we are able to lift up the stakes that we’re fighting for — for the American people to know what we’re fighting for on their behalf. And I don’t think it was clear in this debate that we were,” he said.

“Here is the sad fact of the situation that we’re in. [Trump] won not just the presidency, but a big majority in the Senate and a little majority in the House, and it doesn’t do anybody any good for us to pretend that’s not real,” Bennet said. “That obviously makes it challenging. But there is no excuse for not continuing to push.”

Leftwing activists have flooded both Republican and Democrat town halls in recent weeks, disrupting Republican events and pushing Democrats to reject efforts at bipartisan governance and increase resistance to President Donald Trump.

Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) called for Schumer to step aside Wednesday at a Maryland caucus town hall.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.