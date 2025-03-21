Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell on Friday morning blasted a New York Times report as “fake” after the newspaper claimed Elon Musk was being briefed later that day at the Pentagon on “potential war with China.”

Parnell dismissed the story “garbage” in a Fox News interview.

On the record, that is completely fake. And let me show you — this, this started with this New York Times headline, and they since changed it, but, ‘Musk Set to Get Access to Top Secret U.S. Plan for Potential War with China.’ This is egregious. This is fake. The New York Times should retract this story. Five anonymous sources. I’ve been on bilat calls with the Secretary. I see how hard he’s working to implement its agenda and pursue peace through strength, this type of garbage from the New York Times undermines that process and undermines that mission, it shouldn’t happen at all. Elon Musk is just coming over here for a visit. Again, he’s an innovator. This is a guy that shot a rocket at thousands of miles an hour, that’s thousands of pounds, and as it landed back on the earth, it was grabbed out of mid-air by a giant robot arm. We want a guy like Elon Musk in the Defense Department to help us come up with creative solutions to the problems that we face of the day. But this article, this article is ridiculous. It’s fake, and I can confirm that on the record.

As Parnell noted, the headline was updated from “Musk Set to Get Access to Top Secret U.S. Plan for Potential War with China” to: “Pentagon Set Up Briefing for Musk on Potential War with China.”

Two anonymous officials told the newspaper the Pentagon was scheduled on Friday to brief Musk on the “U.S. military’s plan for any war that might break out with China.” A third said the briefing would be “China focused.”

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell posted about the Times‘s report, “This is 100% Fake News. Just brazenly & maliciously wrong. Elon Musk is a patriot. We are proud to have him at the Pentagon.”

Hegseth followed up with a post shortly after that said:

We look forward to welcoming @elonmusk to the Pentagon tomorrow. But the fake news delivers again — this is NOT a meeting about “top secret China war plans.” It’s an informal meeting about innovation, efficiencies & smarter production. Gonna be great!

Next, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday evening that China would not even be mentioned or discussed. He said:

The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times. They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential “war with China.” How ridiculous?” China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!

The report suggested that Musk would leak “guarded military secrets” to China.

It said: “…Mr. Musk, the billionaire chief executive of both SpaceX and Tesla, is a leading supplier to the Pentagon and has extensive financial interests in China. Pentagon war plans, known in military jargon as O-plans or operational plans, are among the military’s most closely guarded secrets. If a foreign country were to learn how the United States planned to fight a war against them, it could reinforce its defenses and address its weaknesses, making the plans far less likely to succeed.”

The report consisted of innuendo and had little news, other than that Musk was scheduled to be at the Pentagon on Friday.

