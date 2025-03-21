President Donald Trump announced that he had revoked security clearances and access to classified information from people such as former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as several others.

Trump also revealed that he had also revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and “any other member” of the Biden family.

“I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information: Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissman, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family,” Trump said. “Therefore, I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information. I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Trump announced in February that he was revoking Biden’s security clearances, explaining there was “no need” for him to “continue receiving access to classified information.”

Trump also previously announced that he was revoking the security clearances of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney Letitia James, and Blinken, among others.