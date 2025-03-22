I’m on the scene of the I-80 sinkholes with @GovMurphy and @CongressmanKean . The entire interstate is shut down here. State troopers say they’ve never seen anything like this. @NewJerseyDOT is taking the lead, but @USDOT is here to partner with them and provide critical… pic.twitter.com/XzPa4wPryr

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited New Jersey as the state works to repair sinkhole damage to a major highway and noted that local, state, and federal governments are working together to address the issue.

During a press conference on Saturday, Duffy appeared alongside Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ), and Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) and revealed that the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) “have been partnering very well together” to address the sinkhole issue.

“This has been a whole of government — local, state, federal response to what’s happening here on I-80,” Duffy explained. “This is a massive artery that can’t be shut down, so everyone is working together to figure out what solution we need to make sure we can open up this roadway again. And, again, it’s an evolving situation. We saw sinkhole one, sinkhole two, now we just saw this sinkhole, so as the situation evolves we’re all assessing where we’re at and what is the best response.”

Duffy continued to note that while he had “committed” to doing “all that we can on the federal side to provide assistance and aide” to the state, there may be “some legislative restrictions” that they may have to address.

“The question will be what federal resources are available. I’ve committed to Congressman Kean and the Governor that we’re going to do all that we can on the federal side to provide assistance and aide to New Jersey,” Duffy continued. “We might have some legislative restrictions, and if that’s the case, we’re going to go to Tom Kean who’s going to drive the Congress to make sure you get the help that you need.”

Duffy’s on-scene visit to the site of the I-80 sinkholes comes as several sinkholes have been reported in the state since December 2024, according to ABC7NY News.

The first “40-foot by 40-foot” sinkhole was reported to have “opened up in December,” while a second sinkhole “opened up and impacted traffic on the eastbound lanes of I-80 in February,” according to the outlet. The second sinkhole is 75 feet away from the first one. The third sinkhole was reported to have “opened up near Exit 34” while NJDOT was conducting a “drilling operation.”

Officials explained the sinkholes were caused by abandoned mines that are collapsing, according to the outlet.

During the press conference, Murphy revealed that New Jersey Transit would be giving people traveling on the Morris and Essex [train] Line, 50 percent off, as part of an effort to “get as may folks off the roads” and to “alleviate some of the pressure.”

“NJ Transit’s going to allow 50 percent off on the Morris Essex Line beginning Monday to get as many folks off the roads into trains for as long as this is blocked up and hopefully that will alleviate some of the pressure,” Murphy said.

