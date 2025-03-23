Nearly 50 percent of likely California voters revealed that they are considering voting for a Republican candidate to be the next governor of the state in 2026, according to a recent poll.

A poll conducted between March 6-9 “of likely voters in the upcoming November 2026 California gubernatorial race found that 48 percent said they would “consider” voting for a Republican for governor, according to 790 KABC radio.

The poll was conducted by national pollster David Wolfson, according to 790 KABC.

Per 790 KABC, the poll also found that 83 percent of voters feel that “gas prices are too high” in the state, and almost 25 percent of Californians believe that biological males who identify as transgender “should compete in female sports,” among other issues:

• 83% of voters said gas prices are too high in California • 73% support fully funding anti-crime Prop. 36, which State Democrat Leaders have refused to do • 72% feel homelessness still is a big problem after years of Democrat control Sacramento • 71% believe the Democrats in charge have not addressed the state’s high cost of living • 69% think Democrats in Sacramento have not done enough to bring down energy/utility costs • 62% support a “full independent investigation” of the recent Los Angeles Wildfires • Only 24% of Californians think males (transgender) should compete in female sports

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent reported in February that a survey from Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill found that former Vice President Kamala Harris was the frontrunner among Democrat contenders to replace California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The poll found that 57 percent of Democrat primary voters in the state would support Harris in a gubernatorial run in California.

Former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) recently announced that she is stepping into California’s gubernatorial race, stating that “what California needs now is a little bit of hope and a whole lot of grit, fresh blood and new ideas,” according to NBC News.