Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Handling Political Opponents: ‘I Think You Punch’

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) believes Democrats have to “punch” to win elections in Texas, stating that Republican politicians such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) need to be “knocked over the head, like, hard.”

Crockett made the remark during an interview with NBC 5’s Phil Prazan and Dallas Morning News’s Gromer Jeffers. She was asked, “How do you win elections in Texas as a Democrat? What do you do? Especially statewide.”

“I think that you punch,” Crockett said, answering the question with colorful and violent imagery. “I think you punch. I think you’re ok with — you’re ok with punching.”

“You know, I think, and I love Colin, and I think towards the end, he started to punch a little harder,” she said, continuing to use this language despite years of the left accusing the right of using violent and divisive rhetoric.

Then she upped the ante.

“But, like, it’s Ted Cruz. I mean, like, This dude has to be knocked over the head, like, hard, right?” she said. “Like, there is no niceties with him, like, at all. Like, you go clean off on him, right?”

“I can tell you the truth is that I get emails from independents, Republicans and Democrats. I get Republicans that call the office. I get people that say, ‘Listen, we don’t necessarily agree with you on everything, but we support you, right?’ And that’s what it takes,” she continued. “It takes people feeling as if they’re connected to the candidate.”

Crockett is no stranger to controversy, having caught the attention of Attorney General Pam Bondi over her use of language in relation to protests against Elon Musk and Tesla.

Supporting the Tesla Takedown rally, Crockett said, “On March 29, it’s my birthday, and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down. Yes!

Bondi already described the violent actions against Tesla “domestic terrorism” and called out Crockett specifically for her inflammatory rhetoric.

“Now you have this Congresswoman Crockett who is calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday. Let’s take him out on my birthday, she said. Yet she turns and says, oh, I’m not calling for violence,” Bondi said during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures.

“Well, she is an elected public official. And so she needs to tread very carefully,” Bondi warned, “because nothing will happen to Elon Musk. And we’re going to fight to protect all of — all of the Tesla owners throughout this country. … it’s basic safety once again. Domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in our country.”

Crockett also made waves in recent weeks after releasing a cringeworthy video ahead of President Trump’s address before Congress. She also exited the scene wearing a “resist” shirt.