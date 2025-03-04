Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) posted a strange video on Tuesday urging people not to watch President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

“Well…the State of the DisUnion will begin shortly. I’m gonna be in attendance,” she wrote:

She then added, “DO NOT WATCH!”

The video featured her and two other women lip-syncing and dancing to a song in what appeared to be her office and down a hallway.

Her post comes as President Trump prepared to give the address that White House officials have said will highlight the theme of the “Renewal of the American Dream,” according to Breitbart News. The outlet continued:

Trump’s speech, his fifth such address ever, comes after a four-year hiatus during which now former President Joe Biden was in office and is expected to be broken into four major parts. In the first and opening part, he is expected to detail successes his new administration has already had in his second term. The second part is expected to be focused on actions he has taken and will take to fix the economic damage Biden did to America, including Trump’s push to extend his 2017 tax cuts and add new ones like no taxes on Social Security income, tips, or overtime wages. In the third part, Trump is expected to ask Congress for more money for deportations and immigration enforcement measures, including a border wall, and in the fourth part Trump is expected to lay out his broad vision for world peace.

Despite his successes for the American people, Crockett has aimed criticisms at Trump. During a recent interview on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports, she claimed he is “an enemy to the United States.”

In February, Crockett claimed that Trump and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk are both “idiots,” per Breitbart News.

It is important to note that a recent Harvard/Harris survey found that more people are already approving of how Trump is handling key issues than how former President Joe Biden handled them during his time in office, Breitbart News reported on Monday.

Crockett’s recent dance/lip-sync video received pushback from social media users, one person writing, “Well, the most cringe thing I’ve seen today. What an embarrassment.”

Another person pointed to the fact that Trump’s address is not the State of the Union.

“Wait… She does know this IS NOT a State of the Union address, right?” the user wrote.