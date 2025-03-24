Report: U.S. Warns Egypt to Accept Gazans or Lose Billions in Aid

President Donald Trump’s administration has delivered a “final offer” to Egypt to accept up to 700,000 Gazans, according to a new report which says the proposal includes billions of dollars in economic aid and a warning that the same deal will be offered elsewhere if Cairo refuses.

On Monday, the U.K.-based and Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that the U.S. message was relayed through U.A.E. President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a visit to Cairo over the weekend.

According to the Arab outlet, Washington’s proposal would see Egypt receive a major financial package in exchange for absorbing 500,000 to 700,000 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The report cited a source familiar with the discussions, who claimed that the United States not only offered massive aid to bolster Egypt’s struggling economy but also issued a stark ultimatum: If Egypt rejects the proposal, both the financial support and refugee resettlement deal will be transferred to another willing nation.

The same source reportedly said that a refusal could result in the loss of existing U.S. aid to Egypt, which totals over $1.5 billion annually, including $1.3 billion towards military assistance. Cairo has so far resisted efforts to resettle displaced Gazans.

The matter comes as Israel remains locked in conflict with Hamas following the October 7 massacre — the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history, which saw thousands of terrorists burst into Israel from Gaza and gun down participants of an outdoor music festival. Other terrorists simultaneously went door to door in local towns hunting for Jewish men, women, and children who were then subject to kidnapping, torture, rape, execution, and immolation.

Last month, President Trump unveiled his vision for the Gaza Strip during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His plan calls for resettling the strip’s population and rebuilding the territory into a thriving economic hub, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy and setting the stage for a bold new strategy in the Middle East.

Israel has since announced a new department to oversee the voluntary relocation of Gaza residents to third-party countries, a move ordered by Defense Minister Israel Katz. The plan aligns with Trump’s approach, emphasizing regional solutions over past failed policies.

“I welcome President Trump’s bold initiative,” Katz stated, calling it an opportunity for Gazans to seek a better future while ensuring Israel’s security.

According to a recent report from the Jerusalem Post, Israel plans to use its renewed ground offensive to advance the Gaza Strip emigration plan, as Hamas remains “unwilling to compromise” in hostage talks.

Previously, Breitbart News reported that President Trump’s plan to rebuild Gaza by resettling its inhabitants has significant support among many Gazans and is the “only solution” for struggling civilians, according to the Center for Peace Communications. The center says it is fighting for Gaza Strip residents to be given a chance to leave the war-torn enclave “to find a better life” for themselves and their families “before it’s too late.”

The growing movement of Gazans speaking out comes as critics and mainstream media label President Trump’s plan unethical, while overlooking the real humanitarian crisis — people who want to leave the territory but remain trapped under Hamas rule.

According to a fresh Gallup poll of Gaza’s residents, a majority of Palestinians would leave the coastal enclave if they were able to. The findings revealed that a striking 52% of Gazans expressed a desire to relocate, with 14% saying they would leave permanently and 38% seeking temporary refuge abroad.

For U.S. interests, a potential outflow from the Gaza Strip could ease military tensions, reduce the influence of Hamas, and shift the regional burden of humanitarian care to wealthier Arab states and Western allies. It may also open new avenues for cooperation with Israel, Egypt, and the Gulf states on long-term stabilization.