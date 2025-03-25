Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe both said in sworn testimony to the Senate on Tuesday that there was no classified information or material shared on the group chat created by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to coordinate on military strikes against the Houthis.

Gabbard testified, “There was no classified material that was shared in that Signal chat,” while Ratcliffe said, “My communications, to be clear, in the signal message group were entirely permissible and lawful and did not include classified information.”

The sworn statements undercut what Democrats and Trump critics are trying to claim — that Trump national security officials recklessly shared classified information on a group chat that the editor-in-chief from the anti-Trump magazine The Atlantic was accidentally added to.

The editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed in a report Monday that he was added to the group chat, apparently by accident on March 13, along with 17 top Trump national security officials, to discuss strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen that occurred on March 15. Goldberg detailed the discussions and suggested that classified information was shared in the group chat.

According to the New York Post, Jeffrey Goldberg, who goes by “JG” on Signal, was accidentally added instead of the United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, whose initials are also J.G.

Democrats and Trump critics are trying to capitalize on the story and claim the Trump administration’s handling of classified material is incompetent.

Senate Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Mark Warner (D-VA) spent most of his opening statement at the hearing discussing the story, as well as his time for questioning the witnesses Gabbard, Warner, and FBI Director Kash Patel, on the story.

