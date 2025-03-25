Vice President JD Vance revealed that he will be joining his wife, second lady Usha Vance, in Greenland this week after Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte Egede, criticized the second lady’s upcoming visit to the Arctic island.

In a video posted to X, Vance revealed that during his trip to Greenland he would be visiting some of the United States’s “guardians in the Space Force on the northwest coast” of the island.

Vance’s announcement comes after Egede described the second lady’s upcoming visit to Greenland as “aggressive,” according to Axios.

“We are now at a level where it can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician’s wife,” Egede said during an interview with the Greenlandic outlet Sermitsiaq.

“There was so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday, that I decided I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself — so, I’m going to join her,” Vance revealed. “I’m going to visit some of our guardians in the Space Force on the northwest coast of Greenland, and also just check out what’s going on with the security there of Greenland.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, second lady Usha Vance was set to be traveling to Greenland with one of her sons. It was also revealed that National Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright would also be traveling to Greenland. Waltz and Wright were reported to be touring a U.S. military base during their visit to the Arctic island.

“On Thursday, March 27, 2025, Second Lady Usha Vance will travel to Greenland with her son and a United States delegation to visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaaa Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race,” a press release said. “The race brings together approximately 37 mushers and 444 dogs in a remarkable display of speed, skill, and teamwork.”

The Vance’s visit to Greenland comes as President Donald Trump has expressed an interest in making the Arctic island a part of the U.S.

In an announcement in December 2024, in which Trump revealed that Ken Howery was his pick to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Trump also expressed that it was crucial that the U.S. take control of Greenland “for purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World.”

Since Trump’s initial announcement expressing an interest in the U.S. taking control of Greenland, several Danish officials and Egede have rejected the idea of Greenland becoming a U.S. territory, stating that the island is “not for sale.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Donald Trump Jr. had visited Greenland in January, amid his father’s talks of acquiring the island.