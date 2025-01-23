Watch — Danish Lawmaker Rejects Trump’s Greenland Purchase: ‘F*ck Off’

A Danish populist politician was rebuked by the speakerfor using foul language in the chamber after telling Donald Trump to “f*ck off” over his intiative to buy Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark.

The legitimate interests of America First clashed with the legitimate interests of Denmark First in the European Parliament on Tuesday, when a Danish right-wing populist-sovereigntist Member expressed his frustration at the interest U.S. President Donald Trump has in buying Greenland for America.

Anders Vistisen told the chamber:

Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish Kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated part of our country, it is not for sale. Let me put it in words you might understand, fuck off.

After concluding his address, Vistisen was rebuked by the chair of the session for his language, who told the Dane: “It is not allowed in this house… It is not OK in this house of democracy, regardless of what we think of Mr Trump, it is not possible to use such language.”

Despite his insistence that Greenland is an integrated part of Denmark, after speaking in English Vistisen switched to his native Danish and started speaking about the problems Denmark has with Greenland, which he said needed addressing. In particular he had criticism for any pro-independence sentiment in Greenland, saying the country already had self determination. He said: “The have their sovereignty, they have their legal system, they have their healthcare system yet they constantly talk about self determination. It’s not serious, frankly, it leads to unrest and there’s also rhetoric against Denmark saying its a colonial power, but this is not true. This is not in line with reality.”

Going deeper, Vistisen said Greenland was corrupt, couldn’t hope to defend itself against any future aggressors, without Denmark’s help, and that “one third of children” in the country were abused. In 2019, child abuse was reported as a “scourge” compounded by a “conspiracy of silence” for Greenland. AFP reported then:

“I was about six years old… I was woken up in the middle of the night because someone was touching me. My hands were tied, my knees were tied and he abused me,” said Anna-Sofie Jonathansen in the documentary. She is a resident of Tasiilaq, a remote village in the south-east where the documentary said nearly half of adults under 60 years of age have been sexually abused as children. Tasiilaq also reflects another troubling statistic with as many as one in five people committing suicide. Greenland has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, averaging one per thousand inhabitants.

President Trump has expressed interest in buying Greenland because of its strategic importance in denying the North Atlantic and associated Arctic region to Russian warships, and because it has unexploited vast reserves of valuable minerals. The United States has a long history of buying territory, and the purchase of Greenland has been investigated three times before, dating back to the 19th century.