President Donald Trump’s administration is eliminating taxpayer-funded housing program benefits going to illegal aliens.

This week, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced the “American Housing Programs for American Citizens” memorandum which will prevent taxpayer money from being used to aid illegal aliens.

“American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to an issue as pressing as our nation’s housing crisis,” Turner said in a statement:

This new agreement will leverage resources, including technology and personnel, to ensure the American people are the only priority when it comes to public housing. We will continue to work closely with DHS to maximize our resources and put American citizens first. [Emphasis added]

The agreement ensures that HUD and DHS will work in a partnership to prevent housing program money from being used to benefit illegal aliens. Similarly, Turner is prohibiting HUD-funded service providers from giving financial assistance to illegal aliens.

A 2023 study from the Center for Immigration Studies revealed that nearly 60% of households headed by illegal aliens are on at least one major form of taxpayer-funded welfare, compared to 39 percent of households headed by native-born Americans.

In particular, nearly half of the households headed by illegal aliens in the United States are on food stamps, while 39 percent of such households are on Medicaid.

