Korean Motorcyclist that Fell into Sinkhole Found Dead

A motorcyclist was found dead after he vanished into a massive sinkhole in South Korea’s largest city.

The sinkhole, estimated by authorities to be around 65 feet wide and 65 feet deep, opened at an intersection in the Myeongil-dong neighborhood in eastern Seoul on Monday afternoon. The sinkhole also injured a woman whose van passed over the intersection.

Emergency officer Kim Chang Seob identified the victim as a man in his 30s. Kim said the man was found wearing a helmet and boots.

It reportedly took almost 18 hours to find the victim as emergency responders had to pump out water and dig through dirt and debris.

Reuters reported:

It took rescuers almost 18 hours to locate the motorcyclist after they had to pump out water and dig through dirt, as well as navigate past construction equipment and other debris, he said, adding the exact cause of death had yet to be determined. City officials said the cause of the collapse was under investigation. Dashboard camera footage showed the car bouncing violently as its rear wheels narrowly cleared the hole, followed by the motorcycle and the rider plunging into the chasm.

The cause of the sinkhole remains unknown and is under investigation.

