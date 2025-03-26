President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda is winning broad support from Americans, a new poll reveals.

The Pew Research Center survey shows 32 percent of American adults support deporting all illegal aliens, while 51 percent support deporting some illegal aliens. Only 16 percent of Americans said they do not support deporting any illegal aliens from the United States.

Of those Americans who support deporting some illegal aliens, 97 percent said illegal aliens who are charged or convicted of violent crimes should be deported, 52 percent said illegal aliens who are charged or convicted of nonviolent crimes should be deported, and 44 percent said illegal aliens who arrived under former President Joe Biden should be deported.

Most Americans want immigration enforcement operations conducted at workplaces, illegal aliens’ residences, and at protests or rallies.

For example, 54 percent of Americans said they support the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arresting illegal aliens at their workplaces. Also, 63 percent of Americans back ICE agents arresting illegal aliens at their homes, and 66 percent support arresting illegal aliens at protests.

Federal immigration enforcement continues to be opposed by most Democrats despite its popularity with swing voters and Republicans.

The survey finds that just 10 percent of Democrats support deporting all illegal aliens from the United States, while 54 percent of Republicans support such enforcement.

Likewise, a minority of 33 percent of Democrats believe local law enforcement has the authority to ask a suspect’s immigration status, while 81 percent of Republicans say this. Democrats, 75 percent, similarly say that the Trump administration is doing too much to deport illegal aliens, while only 13 percent of Republicans say this.

The poll is important for the Trump administration to continue carrying out its mass deportation agenda with the backing of most Americans. Border Czar Tom Homan previously told Breitbart News that the administration is focused on locating, detaining, and deporting criminal illegal aliens.

As of March 10, the Trump administration had arrested 33,000 illegal aliens, including more than 1,000 gang members and 39 suspected terrorists.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.