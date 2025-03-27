Alex Marlow with PragerU’s Dr. Paul Kengor: Democrats ‘Gave Us Pol Pot’

Political science professor, author, and PragerU presenter Dr. Paul Kengor explained how Democrat policies assisted the rise of Cambodia’s communist dictator Pol Pot.

During an interview with Kengor on Wednesday’s edition of The Alex Marlow Show podcast, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow highlighted Kengor’s PragerU video on Pol Pot, which Marlow said confirmed his understanding that “the Democrats basically gave us Pol Pot.”

“Democrat policies led to his rise and thus widespread death,” Marlow said.

Watch Kengor’s PragerU video on Pol Pot here.

Kengor, who is a professor of political science at Grove City College in Pennsylvania and the author of The Devil and Karl Marx, agreed with Marlow’s assessment and cited “the domino theory” that Democrat policies ended up facilitating.

Kengor explained that Republican President Dwight Eisenhower and others had warned “that if China went communist and then Korea,” other countries in Asia would follow like dominos.

“Well, China went communist in 1949. Immediately you have the Korean War, 1950 to 1953. Over 50,000 Americans died in the Korean War,” Kengor said. “Immediately after that, Vietnam divided the north and south, another 55,000 Americans died in Vietnam.”

“Next, Cambodia, right at the doorstep of Thailand,” Kengor added. “All these different Asian dominoes, one after another.”

He noted that Democrat opposition to Republican efforts to contain communist expansion in East Asia contributed to the ultimate rise of Pol Pot and the killing fields that followed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Marlow cited Kengor’s PragerU video about Fidel Castro that reveals how the New York Times “created” Fidel Castro.

Kengor explained that the late New York Times reporter and editorialist Herbert Matthews wrote such glowing coverage of Castro for the newspaper that the dictator’s henchman Che Guevara said, “When the world had given us up for dead, the Herb Matthews piece in the New York Times resurrected us.”

“It was on the cover of the New York Times,” Kengor said, recalling a 1957 article. “And at that point, Castro and his goons were pretty much wiped out. They were kind of this small force organizing in the mountains, and Herb Matthews goes and does this interview with Fidel Castro, and it just glows about him as this great believer in democracy.”

“They describe him as kind of like this George Washington of Latin America,” Kengor said. “This is somebody who’s anti-imperialist, anti-Yankee, anti-colonialist, I mean, you read this article in the New York Times and you think, “Wow, this Castro guy is great.”

“So, yeah, the Times has a lot to answer for in Castro getting into power, for sure,” Kengor asserted.

