A Democrat state lawmaker in Georgia is taking heat for her reaction during a debate about the killing of unborn babies.

The issue surrounds House Bill 441 that would “essentially equate abortion to murder at the time of conception,” according to a WSB-TV article published on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Western Journal reported the bill was assigned to the Georgia House Non-Civil Judiciary Committee and tons of people from both sides of the issue showed up for the hearing on Wednesday.

The outlet said, “Georgia Democratic State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick decided to mock God and ridicule Virgil Walker, the vice president of G3 Ministries, as he testified in favor of House Bill 441.” The Foundation to Abolish Abortion shared the images in a social media post on Wednesday, showing Walker delivering his remarks while Kendrick held up the signs.

One of them read, “America and Georgia Are Not a Theocracy,” while another one said, “Your God is Not Everyone’s God!”

In his post showing the images, G3 Ministries President Josh Buice said, “I would urge @DarshunKendrick to read Psalm 2. I would urge her to repent and do what God has called her to do in her civil responsibility according to Romans 13.”

Social media users responded to the foundation’s post featuring Kendrick’s sign, with one person writing, “She pushes her own theocracy where man is it’s god.”