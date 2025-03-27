South Africa’s Highest Court Decides ‘Kill the Boer’ is Not Hate Speech

South Africa’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, has refused to allow an appeal of a lower court’s decision that the phrase “Kill the Boer,” referring to Afrikaners and farmers, was not hate speech or incitement under the law.

The decision Thursday ended a years-long battle waged by AfriForum, which represents a broad array of Afrikaner organizations, against a song used by Julius Malema and his party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Malema has argued that the song is not meant to be taken literally — at least, not yet — as it was a song used by the liberation movements during the decades of the struggle against apartheid, which included armed conflict.

However, in the context of shocking farm murders, the song is seen by many people — especially Afrikaners and farmers — as a form of incitement to genocide.

South Africans, particularly the government, pride themselves on their 1996 Constitution and their judiciary — but as AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said, “We are seeing an increasing radical implementation of the Constitution.”

Kriel and AfriForum recently visited the United States to raise awareness of the plight of Afrikaners. After President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending aid to South Africa and offering asylum to Afrikaners, critics claimed that there was no threat whatsoever.

Wednesday’s “Kill the Boer” ruling might seem to suggest otherwise.

Malema performed the “Kill the Boer, the farmer” song, mimicking a machine gun, on Human Rights Day, March 21.

Ironically, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, a lawyer representing Malema, also appeared at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last year to argue that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reference to the Bible to inspire soldiers was incitement to genocide after the October 7, 2023, terror attack.

