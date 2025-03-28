The U.S. Department of Labor cancelled $577 million of “America last” contracts including $10 million for “gender equity in the Mexican workplace,” the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced on Wednesday.

“Great work today by @USDOL @SecretaryLCD @Sonderling47 cancelling $577M in ‘America Last’ grants for $237M in savings,” DOGE announced, listing some examples of wasteful grants that were cancelled. One of the grants was worth $10 million for what DOGE described as “gender equity in the Mexican workplace.”

Another $12.2 million was for “worker empowerment in South America,” and $6.25 million was for “improving respect for Worker’s rights in agricultural supply chains” in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The canceled grants were intended for other countries as well, including $3 million for “safe and inclusive work environments” in Lesotho, $3 million to “enhance social security access and worker protections for internal migrant workers” in Bangladesh, $4.3 million for “assisting foreign migrant workers” in Malaysia, and $5 million for “elevating women’s participation in the workplace” in West Africa, per DOGE.

This follows DOGE updating its savings leaderboard, which now touts $130 billion in estimated savings. DOGE’s website explains that this is a “combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions,” which breaks down to a savings of $807.45 per taxpayer.

DOGE currently displays 9,289 grant terminations, which alone total $32 billion in savings.

DOGE has continued to uncover waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government. President Trump highlighted many of these findings during his speech before Congress earlier this month: “…$22 billion from HHS to provide free housing and cars for illegal aliens. $45 million for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion scholarships in Burma. $40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants,” Trump began, adding, “Nobody knows what that [a sedentary migrant] is.”

“…$8 million to promote LGBTQI+ plus in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of,” he continued. “$60 million for indigenous peoples and Afro-Colombian empowerment in Central America. $60 million.”

“…$8 million for making mice transgender,” Trump said, reminding Americans that this is “real” and continuing to list example after example.

