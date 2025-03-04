President Donald Trump provided some of the most “appalling” examples of waste discovered by his newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), showcasing this harsh reality to the millions of Americans watching the joint session of Congress Tuesday evening.

“Just listen to some of the appalling waste we have already identified,” Trump said after highlighting DOGE, led by Elon Musk. He then listed off several examples of how the federal government has wasted U.S. taxpayer dollars.

“…$22 billion from HHS to provide free housing and cars for illegal aliens. $45 million for Diversity Equity and Inclusion scholarships in Burma. $40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants,” Trump began, adding, “Nobody knows what that is,” triggering laughs in the chamber.

“…$8 million to promote LGBTQI+ plus in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of,” he said, prompting a smile from Vice President JD Vance. “$60 million for indigenous peoples and Afro-Colombian empowerment in Central America. $60 million.”

“…$8 million for making mice transgender,” he continued, reminding Americans that this is “real.”

“…$32 million for a left wing propaganda operation in Moldova. $10 million for mail circumcision in Mozambique. $20 million for the Arab Sesame Street in the Middle East … $20 million for a program. $1.9 billion to recently created decarbonization of homes … committee headed up, and we know she’s involved, just at the last moment, the money was passed over by a woman named Stacey Abrams,” he continued.

Trump also highlighted a $3.5 million consulting contract for “lavish fish monitoring,” $1.5 million for “voter confidence in Liberia,” $14 million for “social cohesion in Mali,” $59 million for “illegal alien hotel rooms in New York City,” $250,000 “to increase vegan local climate action innovation in Zambia,” $42 million for “social and behavior change in Uganda,” $14 million for “improving public procurement in Serbia, and $47 million for “improving learning outcomes in Asia.”

Trump pointed out that the U.S. should be using that $47 million for ourselves.

“…$101 million for DEI contracts at the Department of Education,” he said, noting that he was not even naming all of the worst ways U.S. tax dollars were wasted.

“They’re so bad, many more have been found out and exposed and swiftly terminated by a group of very intelligent, mostly young people, headed up by Elon. We appreciate it. We found hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud, and we’ve taken back the money and reduced our debt to fight inflation and other things,” Trump said, reminding Americans that this is “just the beginning.”

