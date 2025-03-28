DOGE Updates Leaderboard Showcasing Savings of $130 Billion

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) updated its leaderboard this week showcasing the latest amount of taxpayer savings.

The leaderboard now shows DOGE savings at $130 billion — up from $115 billion over the last week. That, as DOGE explains, is a “combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions.”

The $130 billion breaks down to a savings of $807.45 per taxpayer, estimating there to be roughly 161 million individual federal taxpayers.

The wall of receipts currently displays 7,351 contract terminations, which it says totals $22 billion in savings. Several agencies are listed, including the Office of Personnel Management and Department of Treasury.

On X, DOGE provided another contract update, revealing that agencies this week “terminated 113 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $4.7B and savings of $3.3B.”

This included a “$145K USDA consulting contract for ‘Peru climate change activities’,” DOGE wrote.

Last week, DOGE revealed the cancellation of a $32.1 million purchase agreement “for government-wide consulting on ‘fitness center services.'”

DOGE also currently displays 9,289 terminated grants totaling $32 billion in savings. This includes several for the Department of Health and Human Services, USAID, and much more.

The wall of receipts also lists the termination of 689 leases, totaling $400 million.

So far, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stands as the federal agency generating the most savings, followed by the Department of Education and General Services Administration. Those generating the least savings include the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, and Department of State.

