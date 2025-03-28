President Donald Trump announced he had “an extremely productive call” with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday as a tariff exemption for Canadian goods under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is set to expire on April 2.

Trump took to Truth Social to share he spoke with Carney Friday morning.

“It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada,” Trump wrote.

Trump did not dive into deep specifics of the call, which comes as 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods under the USMCA agreement loom. Trump paused the tariffs under the agreement on March 6, as the White House indicated the countries were cooperating more with security at the borders they share with the United States, Breitbart News noted.

“They’ve been working much harder lately, do you notice that? On people coming in and drugs,” Trump said in an Oval Office press conference at the time.

Friday’s call comes as Carney, the Liberal Party leader who succeeded former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month, said Thursday that the “old relationship” between Canada and the United States is over.

“The old relationship we had with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperations, is over,” Carney said. “What exactly the United States does next is unclear, but what is clear… is that we as Canadians have agency, we have power.”

As Carney succeeded Trudeau due to Trudeau’s resignation, he was mandated to call a snap election. He is facing off against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in the contest, which is set for April 28.