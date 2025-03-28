Trump Holds Tele-Rally with Florida GOP’s Randy Fine Ahead of Critical Special House Election

President Donald Trump urged voters in Florida’s Sixth Congressional District to get out and vote for Republican Randy Fine in a critical special House election during a tele-rally with the candidate on Thursday.

Trump urged those on the call to support Fine via early voting or in person on election day Tuesday, as Democrats try to flip the district in hopes of cutting into House Republicans’ already thin, 218-213-seat majority.

“We’re just a few days away from an all-important special election taking place in your state on Tuesday, April 1, and I’m asking you to get out and vote for a true American patriot, somebody I’ve gotten to know very well, Randy Fine,” Trump said.

“Early voting is underway and continues through this Saturday, so go vote early tomorrow or Saturday, or make plans to go on election day. The main thing is to go vote,” he added.

The president said Fine “is an America-First champion” who has stood with him from the start. Trump noted that Fine was among 14 Florida State legislators to endorse him early in his 2024 presidential campaign.

“That’s why Randy will always have a very open door to the Oval Office. He will be there whenever I need him, and he wants to be there whenever we need him. He wants to be there for you,” Trump said.

He added Fine will vote to cut taxes, fund the border security agenda, and protect Social Security and Medicare if elected, adding Fine is a strong advocate of Israel and the Second Amendment.

Trump slammed Fine’s Democrat opponent, Joshua Weil, as “a radical left lunatic.” He said Weil backs the transgender agenda, including “mutilation of children,” as well as reparations.

“He’d end all of the sanctions on communist Cuba and socialist Venezuela, and he wants to decriminalize heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, and we have enough problems with drugs without having to do that,” Trump said. “In every place it’s been done, it’s been a disaster.”

Fine thanked the president for his “kind words and for demonstrating what’s at stake this election.”

Earlier in the call, he stressed this race is about preserving Republicans’ House majority at current levels to enact Trump’s agenda.

“Like you, I don’t do this for myself, but to make sure America remains the greatest nation in the world, and that’s what’s at stake in this election: Whether you have the votes in Congress you need to get the job done,” Fine said ahead of Trump’s remarks.