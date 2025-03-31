Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Powerful Image: ‘There Is No Such Thing as a Trans Child’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared a powerful image sending a strong message to pro-transgender activists — particularly those who target children — with the message that there is “no such thing as a trans child.”

The image shared by Greene is a cartoonized little girl wearing a dress that reads, “There is no such thing as a trans child.” The words on the dress are in the colors of the so-called trans flag, with light blue, light pink, and white.

“Not a single one,” the congresswoman wrote in the caption, attracting many commenters who whole-heartedly agreed.

“TRUTH!! SCREAM IT LOUDER SO EVERYONE CAN HEAR!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. (Genesis 1:27),” another said, quoting scripture.

“Thank you for protecting American children,” one said, and another added, “It’s all about grooming.”

Rep. Greene has long been an outspoken critic of the transgender movement and its impact on children. In 2022, for instance, she proposed legislation that would make it a felony to perform gender-affirming surgery on minors or give them puberty blockers. She reintroduced it the following year.

“It couldn’t pass last Congress because, like I said, Nancy Pelosi was the Speaker of the House, and she doesn’t believe in gender at all. But we have a new Speaker in our Republican majority in the House of Representatives, and I’m going to be introducing my bill … that will make it a felony to perform anything to do with gender-affirming care,” she said during an appearance at CPAC’s 2023 gathering.

Donald Trump took presidential action on this issue shortly after assuming office in his second term.

President Trump signed an order titled, “PROTECTING CHILDREN FROM CHEMICAL AND SURGICAL MUTILATION,” which states in part:

Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end. Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.

“Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” it adds.

Greene’s post also comes as the Department of Education launches an investigation into the California Department of Education for allegedly allowing schools to socially transition minors and hide their so-called “gender identity” from their parents.