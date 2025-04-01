President Donald Trump lauded the passage of an amendment in Wisconsin on Tuesday that will enshrine voter ID into the state constitution.

“VOTER I.D. JUST APPROVED IN WISCONSIN ELECTION. Democrats fought hard against this, presumably so they can CHEAT,” the 45th and 47th president said in a post to Truth Social.

“This is a BIG WIN FOR REPUBLICANS, MAYBE THE BIGGEST WIN OF THE NIGHT. IT SHOULD ALLOW US TO WIN WISCONSIN, LIKE I JUST DID IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, FOR MANY YEARS TO COME!” he added.

The amendment was called Question 1 and read:

Photographic identification for voting. Shall section 1m of article III of the constitution be created to require that voters present valid photographic identification verifying their identity in order to vote in any election, subject to exceptions which may be established by law?

The amendment overwhelmingly passed in the Badger State. As of 10:45 p.m. ET with 77 percent of votes counted, the measure had passed 62.6 percent to 37.4 percent, per the New York Times.

The state passed a voter ID requirement in 2011, which was held up in court for several years but ultimately went into effect.

Enshrining the voter ID law into the state constitution will make it much more difficult for the legislature or courts to repeal it. Democrats across the U.S. have long insisted that making voters show identification is somehow “racist,” although polling shows Americans largely reject that assertion and want more laws protecting election integrity.

The amendment victory is striking in the face of Trump-backed conservative Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel’s defeat against Democrat-aligned Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford, which preserves the court’s 4-3 liberal majority. Crawford previously called the state’s voter ID law “draconian” and touted being one of the lead attorneys to fight against it.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2024, making it only the second time a Republican presidential candidate has won the state in nearly 40 years — with Trump securing the first win during his 2016 run. Both times, Trump saw a narrow margin of victory, although Trump has received increasingly more votes during all three of his presidential runs in the swing state.

