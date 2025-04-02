Watch Live: Hearing on Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in Biden’s FBI

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on waste, fraud, and abuse within the FBI that occurred during the Biden administration on Wednesday, April 2.

The Subcommittee on Oversight claims the Biden FBI under the leadership of former Director Christopher Wray “abandoned its core mission to uphold the Constitution and protect the American people, wasting taxpayers’ hard-earned money on partisan investigations, ineffective procedures, and abusive tactics.”

New FBI Director Kash Patel stated upon being sworn in, “I promise you the following: There will be accountability within the FBI and outside of the FBI.”