Barack Obama, Kamala Harris Peddle Fear About Trump Admin; Former POTUS Defends Colleges Shielding Jew Haters

Former President Barack Obama and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday night attacked the 47th president’s actions as dangerous and “unconstitutional.”

Obama, during an on-stage interview at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, chided Trump’s efforts to right-size the federal government and crack down on rampant illegal immigration among other actions to fulfill his “America First” agenda.

“It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors,” Obama said.

Obama said that Trump’s reciprocal tariff policies would not be “good for America;” however, he admitted he is more concerned with the alleged infringement of rights.

“I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech,” Obama crowed.

“The idea that a White House can say to law firms, if you represent parties that we don’t like, we’re going to pull all our business or bar you from representing people effectively. Those kinds of — that kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans.”

Harris, in a video of remarks to the Leading Women Defined Summit, said that she is not surprised by Trump’s actions.

“There were many things we knew would happen. I’m not here to say I told you so,” she said.

“We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats. And these are the things that we are witnessing, each day in the last few months in our country and it understandably creates a great sense of fear,” the failed Democrat presidential candidate said.

However, Harris said that many may rise up to challenge Trump.

“Fear has a way of being contagious. When one person has fear, it has a way of spreading to those around them and spreading. And we are witnessing that, no doubt,” she explained.

“But I say this also, my dear friends, courage is also contagious,” Harris added.