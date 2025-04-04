Woke Backlash: Leftists Organize Walmart Boycott over DEI Rollback

Walmart is about to endure a boycott after backtracking on its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The news comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has been fighting such polarizing initiatives and rooting them out of the federal government.

“Walmart is latest retailer consumers across the U.S. are boycotting for rolling back DEI initiatives, as a 40-day spending freeze on Target continues with other actions planned throughout the year,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday.

A group called The People’s Union USA is organizing the Walmart Boycott that begins Monday and will last through April 14. The Sentinel article noted the group is led by John Schwarz.

In a social media post on Thursday, Schwarz shared an infographic informing people of the details regarding the action:

A post on the group’s website about the upcoming boycott read in part:

We’ve already taken a powerful stand with the Nestlé blackout, and we’ve made our voices known during the Amazon boycott, but now it’s time to hit even harder. Walmart is one of the biggest beasts in the game. A mega-corporation that has swallowed up local economies, crushed small businesses, underpaid their employees, and helped fund the same political machine that keeps us all stuck. … But here’s the thing, this isn’t just about skipping a store. It’s about conscious spending, and it’s about discipline. [emphasis original]

In response to what its stance is on DEI, the group’s website explained: “We stand for equality. No one should be discriminated against for who they are, what they believe, who they love, or where they come from. The idea that DEI initiatives should be abandoned is backward, regressive, and dangerous. Every American deserves a fair shot at success, and that includes every race, every background, every belief system. Period.”

Walmart said in November it was dialing back its DEI initiatives, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“Walmart said it would remove sexual and transgender products that were reportedly marketed toward children and will review grants to LGBTQI+ events to avoid funding sexualized content targeting children. Walmart said it plans to continue supporting Pride parades,” the outlet said.

The report also noted that, “Many of America’s largest corporations have abandoned DEI and other ‘woke’ policies as Americans have increasingly rejected politicized corporate agendas.”