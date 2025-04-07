Gazans Chant ‘Hamas Is a Terrorist Organization’ as Protests Rock Strip for Third Consecutive Week

Hundreds of Palestinians in northern Gaza rallied against Hamas for the third consecutive week, according to local reports, chanting slogans labeling the group a “terrorist organization” and demanding an end to its rule.

In the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Sunday to protest the leadership of Hamas, echoing similar calls made over the past two weekends. Videos shared online show residents chanting, “The message is clear: Hamas is garbage,” and “Hamas is a terrorist organization.”

Hamas is a designated terrorist organization by the United States, EU, and Israel.

The Iran-backed terror group, which seized control of Gaza in 2007, responded by attempting to suppress the growing unrest. According to Palestinian sources, operatives from the group reportedly executed protesters involved in the rallies.

Following the recent torture and murder of Odai al-Rabei, a young Gazan targeted for protesting the terrorist group, Gaza residents were seen chanting against Hamas in public.

The 22-year-old Gazan was reportedly abducted, tortured, and murdered by Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades for his participation in anti-Hamas protests, according to statements from his family, who condemned the terrorist group as a “sinful, rogue” faction.

The victim’s family issued a scathing video statement, blaming members of the military wing of Hamas for torturing Rabei with “hard tools” and dragging his body before returning it to the family home.

The matter comes as the IDF expands its military campaign and as Gazans continue to demonstrate throughout the coastal enclave carrying white flags and chanting anti-Hamas slogans.

The scenes have marked some of the largest and most open protests against the terrorist organization since the start of the war with Israel in October 2023.

Historically, Hamas has responded to anti-government protests with swift and often violent crackdowns. These latest protests, however, signal growing desperation among ordinary Gazans, many of whom now appear willing to speak out despite the risks.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s renewed vision for Gaza — entailing voluntary resettlement and economic revival — has gained traction, with polls showing more than half of Gazans expressing a desire to leave.

As protests mount and Gazans defy Hamas, the stage is being set for a transformative chapter in the region’s history.