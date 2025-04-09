House Passes Bill to Limit District Judges’ Authority

The House of Representatives passed a bill that limits the authority of judges in federal district courts and would prevent them from being able to issue injunctions.

In a 218-214 vote, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1526, also known as, the No Rogue Rulings Act (NORRA). The bill was introduced by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA).

According to the text of the bill, H.R. 1526 would “amend title 28, United States Code, to limit the authority of district courts to provide injunctive relief, and for other purposes.”

The New York Times reported that the bill “would largely limit district court judges to issuing narrow orders that pertain to parties involved in a specific lawsuit,” and added that the bill will “face a slim chance of becoming law,” due to obstacles in the Senate. The bill would need support from seven Democrat senators in addition to Republican senators:

The bill, approved mostly along party lines on a vote of 219 to 213, would largely limit district court judges to issuing narrow orders that pertain to parties involved in a specific lawsuit, rather than broader ones that can block a policy or action from being enforced throughout the country. It would make an exception in cases that were brought by multiple states, which would need to be heard by a three-judge panel.

In a post on X, Issa revealed that President Donald Trump had endorsed his bill and added that “activist judges have been put on notice.”

In the statement from the Executive Office of the president, which was shared by Issa, it was revealed that the Trump administration “supports passage of H.R. 1526.”

“The Administration supports passage of H.R. 1526, the No Rogue Rulings Act of 2025,” the statement said. “This bill would impose important limits on nationwide injunctions, which activist Federal courts are weaponizing in an attempt to undermine President Trump’s legitimate powers under Article II of the Constitution.”