Army Secretary Dan Driscoll on Thursday awarded Poland the Army Community Partnership Award — the first time the award has been bestowed to a country — during a ceremony in Głębokie, Poland, according to exclusive videos and photos obtained by Breitbart News.

“Today, we present the Republic of Poland with the Army Community Partnership Award as a tangible symbol of their remarkable support to our Soldiers and their families. This is the first time we have bestowed this award upon an entire nation, underscoring just a fraction of our profound gratitude,” Driscoll said.

He called Poland “an exemplary ally, demonstrating its commitment through burden sharing, substantial military investments, and exceptional hospitality towards the U.S. Army.”

“We are honored to be here and deeply grateful for your unwavering support,” he added.

The award typically goes to an Army installation and a community partner for initiatives that contribute to the U.S. Army’s mission.

However, the Trump administration has sought to recognize Poland for its friendship with the U.S. and contributions to the defense of Europe by spending nearly five percent of its GDP on its own defense — far above the two percent benchmark set for NATO members.

Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Poland during his first official international trip and called the country “a model ally.”

Driscoll told Polish Brigadier General Dariusz Mendrala, who accepted the award on behalf of Poland, “You guys are allies, partners, and friends, unlike nearly any other, and it matters I think from what we’re seeing occurring in Ukraine and around the world.”

“You’ve got to be able to rely on your friends, and we know that you are our true friends and we want to stand there with you. So, thank you sir,” Driscoll added.

WATCH — Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Awards the Army Community Partnership Award to Poland:

Deputy Prime Minister of Poland and Minister of National Defence Władysław Marcin Kosiniak-Kamysz attended the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Driscoll visited Powidz, Poland, where he fired a tank, flew in an Apache, and had lunch with U.S. soldiers deployed to Poland to learn more about their missions.

Driscoll is an Army veteran and Yale University classmate of Vice President JD Vance. He deployed to Iraq in 2009.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on X, Truth Social, or on Facebook.