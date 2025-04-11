Tunisian Teen Who Died Raising Palestinian Flag Celebrated as ‘Martyr’

A 16-year-old Tunisian boy fell to his death while attempting to hoist a Palestinian flag, according to regional sources, and has since been praised as a “martyr” by Palestinian factions and Arab activists, raising concerns of growing youth radicalization.

The incident took place Tuesday in Tunisia’s Manouba province, where teenager Fares Khaled climbed onto a school building and lost his balance, plummeting over six stories.

Tunisia’s Ministry of Higher Education confirmed his death, calling it a “tragic accident,” and suspended classes for two days.

What followed, however, was a wave of glorification.

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas posthumously honored the teen, awarding him a medal “in recognition of his great sacrifice and his commitment to solidarity with the Palestinian people and their rights.”

Meanwhile, Hamas’ youth wing called his actions “heroic,” while the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Palestinian Islamic Jihad issued condolence statements.

The teen, whose funeral featured a Palestinian flag draped over his body, was known for posting Gaza-related content on social media and had recently reportedly played a wounded Palestinian in a theater performance about the conflict. A local mosque described the politically-engaged boy as devout and disciplined.

Khaled’s father released a handwritten note declaring pride in his son’s “martyrdom,” saying he had “sent Gaza their brother.”

The glorification of martyrdom among youth has long led to concerns over radicalization and long-term instability in the region.