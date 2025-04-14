Christian Evangelist Franklin Graham praised the Trump administration for devoting the week to recognizing the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ, contrasting that with what occurred last year as former President Joe Biden made sure to highlight the “Transgender Day of Visibility” which fell on Easter.

“What a contrast to Easter last year at the White House when President Biden declared the most holy day of the year on the Christian calendar ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,'” Graham wrote. He pointed out a piece highlighting the Holy Week plans of the Trump White House this year which include “a Holy Week proclamation, a special presidential video message (and) host a pre-Easter dinner and White House staff Easter service,” as detailed by Jennifer Korn, faith director of the White House Faith Office.

Korn told Fox News Digital that it will be a “special time of prayer and worship at the White House to be shared with Americans celebrating the week leading up to Resurrection Sunday.”

“I’m thankful for President @realDonaldTrump and the White House Faith Office, and I look forward to being there this week,” Graham added.

Graham is expected to take part in the staff worship service taking place at the White House on Thursday, alongside Pastor Greg Laurie and Pastor Jentezen Franklin, per Fox News Digital.

Indeed, last year, Transgender Day of Visibility fell on Easter Sunday, and former President Joe Biden chose to highlight it, issuing a proclamation on Good Friday which read in part, “We honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.”

It continued:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.

At the time, Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to minimize Biden recognizing the Transgender Day of Visibility, which fell on Easter Sunday, asserting that Biden is “a Christian who celebrates Easter with family.”

President Donald Trump on Sunday kicked off Holy Week with a powerful message, recognizing “the Crucifixion of God’s Only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“… and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His Glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, ‘HE IS RISEN!'” Trump wrote.