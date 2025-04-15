Hillsdale Trolls Harvard over Federal Funding Fight: ‘Refuse Taxpayer Money’

Hillsdale College, a conservative institution in Michigan that accepts no federal funding, has been trolling Harvard University as it tries to fight the Trump administration over policy changes tied to federal grants.

As Breitbart News has reported, the government has demanded changes to Harvard’s policies and governance as part of an effort to combat antisemitism and remove radical ideologies from campuses across the nation. The administration has threatened some $9 billion in federal grants to Harvard in particular. Harvard is pushing back, describing the Trump administration’s approach as an infringement on academic freedom.

Hillsdale gave up federal funding decades ago, after resisting government efforts to require it to identify students by race. Hillsdale fought — and lost — a legal battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court, which determined that institutions that receive federal money cannot defy federal educational policies. Hillsdale responded by refusing federal money — which cost it in the short run, but benefited it in the long run, as it developed a reputation for intellectual integrity, political independence, and academic excellence.

As Harvard’s administrators issued angry statements against the government, Hillsdale commented on X:

Several institutions have been targeted thus far by the Trump administration. Columbia University decided to comply with the administration’s demands, rather than fight it and risk $400 million in federal grants.

