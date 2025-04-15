Nearly one quarter of Democrats do not believe that illegal immigrants — those residing in the U.S. unlawfully — are breaking the law, a recent survey from Cygnal found.

The survey asked respondents to give their opinion on whether or not they believe illegals are breaking the law.

Across the board, most — 76.5 percent — believe they are breaking the law, followed by 12.4 percent who believe they are not and 11.1 percent who remain unsure.

While most Democrats, 59 percent, admit that illegals are breaking the law, nearly one quarter, 23 percent, believe that they are not. Another 18 percent remain unsure.

The vast majority of Republicans and independents, 94 percent and 77 percent, respectively, believe that they are breaking the law, and only 12 percent of independents and two percent of Republicans believe they are not.

Notably, 79 percent of Hispanic respondents believe illegals are breaking the law — a higher percentage than Democrats — and only 14 percent believe that they are not.

The survey was taken April 1-3, 2025, among 1,500 respondents. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.51 percent. Meanwhile the White House continues to boast of its deportation efforts on social media, actively trolling illegal migrants.

This poll comes soon after Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem led an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation raid in Arizona. As Breitbart News reported

According to the New York Post, Noem "led about 100 federal agents on an early morning raid" in Phoenix. During the "multi-agency" raid, which was led by Phoenix ICE agents, three illegal aliens who were wanted on charges relating to "weapons and drug offenses to running a money laundering operation," were captured, according to the outlet.

"The effort of cooperation we have between agencies is getting turned onto steroids," Noem told the outlet. "We have this being multiplied across the country exponentially. Now anyone who's in this country illegally that's committing crimes and has broken our laws will face consequences."