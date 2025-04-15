Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officer was stabbed in the face.

In a post on X, Duffy rsaid he had been “on the way” to the Navy Yard Metro station to “talk to people riding the subway” about transit safety and cleanliness. Duffy added that before he went down, he was informed that a WMATA police officer was stabbed in the face.

“I’m here right outside of DOT, right by the Navy Yard subway stop,” Duffy said. “I was going to go down and talk to people riding the subway, talk about the safety and cleanliness and the D.C. metro system. But, before I was going to go down, one of our metro cops was stabbed in the face, by someone down in the system,” Duffy said. “Unacceptable. Our officers, our people deserve to be treated better.”

WMATA confirmed the incident in a statement to Fox News, explaining that the WMATA officer was stabbed by a “suspect who did not” pay a metro fare at the Navy Yard Metro station.

“The officer sustained lacerations and puncture wounds to the face,” a WMATA official explained to the outlet. “The suspect was detained by additional officers nearby. The suspect has been placed under arrested, and the weapon has been recovered.”

In another post on X, Duffy revealed that the WMATA officer “was in good spirits after the incident.”

“Thankfully, the officer who was attacked was in good spirits after the incident,” Duffy shared. “The @USDOT security detail was able to give him first aide. He said he gets bitten, beaten, and attacked almost everyday. My thanks go out to him and all the brave officers of @MetroTransitPD. They put their lives on the line each and every day to keep us safe. Violence against them cannot be tolerated and we must do better.”

The incident comes as President Donald Trump issue an executive order in March, establishing the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. The task force is directed to:

• Surge law enforcement officers in public areas and strictly enforce quality-of-life laws in public areas like drug use, unpermitted demonstrations, vandalism, and public intoxication. • Maximize immigration enforcement to apprehend and deport dangerous illegal aliens, including monitoring D.C.’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities. • Help D.C.’s forensic crime laboratory get accreditation. •Provide assistance to the D.C. Police Department in recruiting and retaining officers and boosting capabilities. • Keep dangerous criminals off the streets by strengthening pre-trial detention policies. • Expedite concealed carry licenses for law-abiding citizens. • Crack down on fare evasion and other crimes on the D.C. Metro system.

Breitbart News reached out to WMATA for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.