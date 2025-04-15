Watch Live: Marjorie Taylor Greene Holds Town Hall Event in Georgia

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) holds a town hall event in Cobb County, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 15.

Greene is the chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) and has been a key ally of President Donald Trump’s mission to eliminate government waste, fraud, and abuse through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) lead by Elon Musk.

In the subcommittee’s most recent hearing, Greene investigated extravagant government expenditures on office buildings that are often barely used by federal employees.