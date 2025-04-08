Watch Live: DOGE Committee Hearing on Govt Waste on Vacant Office Buildings

The House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) holds a hearing on government waste on Tuesday, April 8.

Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a statement:

The U.S. federal government has been an irresponsible landlord for decades, squandering tens of billions of taxpayer dollars. It cannot accurately track the properties it owns, including their condition, usage, or financial value, and continues to spend billions annually on vacant buildings. Even during the pandemic, when most federal bureaucrats sat at home, the Biden Administration retained nearly all federal properties and leases while spending millions on new office furnishings for empty buildings. President Trump and his administration are taking decisive action to end this egregious waste of taxpayer dollars. The DOGE Subcommittee will work with this administration to right-size the federal government’s property footprint and ensure it acts as a responsible steward of taxpayer-funded real estate.